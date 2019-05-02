Angel Hair Pasta with Gorgonzola

3
1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I invented this recipe last night. Succulent. Tastes like pasta with Gorgonzola that you would eat in an Italian restaurant.

Recipe by Ghida Sammakieh

Gallery

Credit: lutzflcat

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Stir in the angel hair pasta bring back to a boil, and cook pasta over medium heat until tender yet firm to the bite, 4 to 5 minutes. Drain and keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in onion and cook until softened and light brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Pour in heavy cream and mix well. Add Gorgonzola cheese; cook and stir until melted and sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes more. Stir in walnuts.

  • Pour sauce into cooked pasta and toss well to combine. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 524.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/22/2022