Fettuccine with Chicken, Leeks, and Gorgonzola

This delicious, rich, and creamy Gorgonzola fettuccine pasta dish is one of my very favorites. It's also wonderful the next day if you are lucky enough to have leftovers! Omit the chicken for a delicious vegetarian dish. You can also use multi-colored fettuccine pasta.

By Robin

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Cook fettuccine at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain and toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Set aside and keep warm.

  • Heat remaining tablespoon olive oil and butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and leeks; cook and stir until leeks are tender and chicken is no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic; cook and stir until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour in chicken broth; continue cooking 2 to 3 minutes more. Pour in heavy cream. Reduce heat; let simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir Gorgonzola cheese and walnuts into the skillet with the chicken; continue to simmer until cheese has melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Toss with cooked pasta. Top with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
616 calories; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 51.9g; fat 33.6g; cholesterol 113.5mg; sodium 398.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

fabeveryday
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2019
Giving this a 5 because the sauce was delicious even though I wasn t personally a fan of the noodle choice. I think this would be great over zoodles! Read More
