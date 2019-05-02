Tortellini Primavera with Gorgonzola Sauce

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a nice vegetarian tortellini pasta option. The Gorgonzola cheese gives it a hearty flavor, and my kids like it.

By 3Beauties

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook both kinds of tortellini in the boiling water until they float, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain, return to the pot, and keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. Cook and stir snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, green onions, garlic, and salt until vegetables are tender-crisp, about 3 minutes. Pour vegetable mixture into the pot with the cooked tortellini and toss.

  • Add cream, 1/2 the Gorgonzola cheese, butter, and pepper to the pot with the pasta mixture. Cook over medium heat until heated through and cheese has melted, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle remaining Gorgonzola cheese on top and serve immediately.

Cook's Note:

Substitute sugar snap peas for snow peas if you want; it's easy to exchange vegetables for your liking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
514 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 31.9g; cholesterol 99mg; sodium 745.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022