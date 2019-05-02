Tortellini Primavera with Gorgonzola Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 514.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 17.3g 35 %
carbohydrates: 41.7g 14 %
dietary fiber: 3.8g 15 %
sugars: 4.8g
fat: 31.9g 49 %
saturated fat: 16.9g 84 %
cholesterol: 99mg 33 %
vitamin a iu: 4490.3IU 90 %
niacin equivalents: 1.7mg 13 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 25.8mg 43 %
folate: 27.1mcg 7 %
calcium: 170.2mg 17 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 18.5mg 7 %
potassium: 270.4mg 8 %
sodium: 745.1mg 30 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 287
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
