Basic Yellow Rice

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Simple and delicious basic yellow rice.

By EthioCook

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
3 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat butter in large, heavy saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots; cook and stir until softened and translucent, about 3 minutes. Pour in rice, garlic, salt, turmeric, coriander, cumin, and bay leaves. Continue to cook and stir for 3 minutes. Add chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until broth is absorbed and rice is tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove from heat. Discard bay leaves. Transfer to a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 49.2g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 10.7mg; sodium 392.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

bmeadows87
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2020
The yellow rice came out perfectly! I halved the recipe and followed it exactly. This yellow rice was even child approved! It took about 30 minutes from start to finish, had amazing flavor and was super easy. I will never buy boxed yellow rice again! Read More
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jennifer V
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2019
yum! Read More
Nathan Klejman
Rating: 4 stars
05/18/2021
Made the recipe. It was wonderful and better than just white rice Read More
bmeadows87
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2020
The yellow rice came out perfectly! I halved the recipe and followed it exactly. This yellow rice was even child approved! It took about 30 minutes from start to finish, had amazing flavor and was super easy. I will never buy boxed yellow rice again! Read More
Advertisement
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2019
This rice was delicious! So flavorful and easy to make. The family LOVED it...a definite keeper-Yum! Thanks for sharing! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022