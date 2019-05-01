Basic Yellow Rice
Servings Per Recipe: 7
Calories: 255.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.1g 12 %
carbohydrates: 49.2g 16 %
dietary fiber: 1g 4 %
sugars: 1.2g
fat: 3.6g 6 %
saturated fat: 2.3g 12 %
cholesterol: 10.7mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 412IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 2 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 2.3mg 4 %
folate: 9.1mcg 2 %
calcium: 15.4mg 2 %
iron: 1mg 6 %
magnesium: 7.6mg 3 %
potassium: 102.4mg 3 %
sodium: 392.7mg 16 %
calories from fat: 32.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved