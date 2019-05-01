Mexican Street Corn

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a nice flair for your traditional Mexican street corn.

By Shejiladay

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 ears of corn
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Original recipe yields 6 servings

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place corn, in husks, directly on the oven rack.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until tender and cooked through, 40 to 45 minutes.

  • Peel down husks and rub each ear of corn with 1 tablespoon butter. Sprinkle each with Cotija cheese, cilantro, chili powder, and lime juice. Serve.

Cook's Notes:

You can use dried cilantro instead of fresh, cilantro juice instead of lime juice, or a Mexican blend cheese, Parmesan, or Greek feta cheese if you can't locate Cotija cheese.

The corn can also be shaved from the cobs, mixed with the other ingredients, and made into a dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 36.3mg; sodium 87.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Yaya
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2019
I used tajin instead of chili powder. I boiled the corn instead of grilling and I cut it off of the cob and served it from a bowl all mixed together. It was delicious! I definitely think grilling would have added another layer of flavor. Possibly adding grilled pablano next time as well. Read More
beedy54
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2019
We used defrosted mini ears on skewers and grilled the corn until tender. Mixed melted butter and the ingredient seasonings and sprinkled the cheese on top. Just like the local restaurant version. Read More
Yaya
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2019
I used tajin instead of chili powder. I boiled the corn instead of grilling and I cut it off of the cob and served it from a bowl all mixed together. It was delicious! I definitely think grilling would have added another layer of flavor. Possibly adding grilled pablano next time as well. Read More
Rebecca Herchman
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2021
I soaked corn in water 15 minutes after removing silk. I added Cumin with the Chili Powder and used fresh grated Parmesan cheese and crumbled La Vaquita Queso (couldn’t find other cheese). Topped grilled corn with freshly chopped Green Onions! Best corn I’ve ever made! Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/23/2019
This recipe turned out good and works for for times when grilling is out of the question but if you have access to a grill I recommend doing it that way instead. Read More
