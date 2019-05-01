Healthy-ish No-Bake Cookies

These cookies with rice milk are not going to be as amazing as the no-bake cookies made with sugar, but they still satisfy a sweet tooth. A lot of recipes add vanilla, so it might be worth adding 1/2 to 1 teaspoon.

By halfnotes

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 36 servings
Directions

  • Combine peanut butter, maple syrup, cocoa powder, rice milk, and sea salt in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir until heated through and cocoa has dissolved, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in oats.

  • Drop cookie dough by teaspoonfuls onto waxed paper. Let cool and set completely before serving, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 2.5g; sodium 17.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Donna Chavers
Rating: 1 stars
05/15/2019
This recipe actually has more sugar than the original No Bake Cookie recipe, where I substitute Splenda for the sugar, use fat free milk, and low sugar peanut butter. Read More
