Vegan Oatmeal Cookies

These little beauties are down right delicious. Just lightly cinnamon-flavored from the apple butter, crunchy from the walnuts, and heart-healthy from the coconut oil (unflavored), lots of oats and whole grains, plus walnuts and cashew milk. Yum! Store cookies in an airtight container, if there are any left!

By JW

prep:
15 mins
cook:
17 mins
total:
32 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line baking sheets or a jelly roll pan with parchment paper.

  • Mix together cashew milk, sugar, apple butter, coconut oil, and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Mix oats, flour, salt, and baking soda together. Stir oat mixture into cashew milk mixture until combined. Fold in walnuts. Spoon 1-inch balls of batter onto the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cookies are lightly brown on the bottom and no longer wet, 17 to 19 minutes. Let cool and serve.

Cook's Note:

I used homemade low-sugar cinnamon apple butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 5.3g; sodium 71.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
LadyChurchillUSA
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2019
I actually halved the recipe because 5 cups of oatmeal seemed like it would make a lot of cookies. I followed the recipe exactly but did add an extra dash of cinnamon. These are very good but I think I would serve them with a dollop of applesauce as they are very crunchy. But I will definitely make them again and add them to my Christmas cookie list. And by the way they smell heavenly while baking. Read More
