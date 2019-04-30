Crispy Beer Batter Fish & Chips
Virtually every beer-battered fish recipe looks crispy coming out of the fryer, and some even stay crispy for a few minutes, but then the inevitable sogginess sets in. Well, with this simple formula, and a few easy tricks, you can achieve a fried fish where the last bite is as crisp as the first. The keys are keeping your batter really cold and patting your fish really dry. Serve over a bed of salt 'n vinegar chips with tartar sauce and lemon.
Use any white fish or any seafood you like; just make sure to pat it very dry especially, if it's thawed from frozen.
To make self-rising flour, just mix 1 cup all-purpose flour with 1 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp fine salt. Cornstarch or potato starch will also work in place of the rice flour.
If you do want to season yours differently, you can apply whatever you want directly to the fish before it goes in the beer batter. Keep in mind that salt draws out water, so don't go too heavy, and make sure your fish is as dry as possible before it gets dunked into your ice-cold batter.
If you make your batter ahead, which is fine, be sure to keep it in the fridge, and if you're making lots of portions, maybe place the batter over a bowl of ice, so it stays cold as you fry.
