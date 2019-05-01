Coconut Cookies

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These low-carb and gluten-free cookies with coconut oil can be baked or left unbaked. If baking, this recipe produces a crisp cookie. Adjust temperature and time to your liking.

By IK

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings


Directions

  • Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Stir together coconut, almond flour, maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla extract, and salt in a bowl until well blended.

  • Drop cookie dough in tablespoon-sized mounds onto the prepared baking sheets. Cover and refrigerate or freeze until use.

  • If baking cookies, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Transfer cookies to 2 ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until browned, 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 9.6g; sodium 15.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
09/18/2019
I baked half of the cookies and refrigerated the other half. I thought the baked ones were a bit better, even though they were not crispy as the recipe submitter stated. They were just ok, not something I would make again. Read More
