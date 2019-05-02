Coconut Flour Cookies
A 100% coconut flour cookie for those who cannot eat wheat products or who prefer using other types of flour. This recipe also uses coconut sugar and coconut oil and so it has a nice light coconut flavor. This is also a very simple recipe that most people will have no problem making...and enjoying.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Feel free to fold in any other nut or dried fruit.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 73.7mg. Full Nutrition