Coconut Flour Cookies

A 100% coconut flour cookie for those who cannot eat wheat products or who prefer using other types of flour. This recipe also uses coconut sugar and coconut oil and so it has a nice light coconut flavor. This is also a very simple recipe that most people will have no problem making...and enjoying.

By Lynne Dunlap

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 28 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend together coconut oil and coconut sugar using an electric mixer or a fork in a mixing bowl until fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla extract; mix thoroughly. Combine coconut flour and salt in a separate bowl; pour into the mixture and blend well. Fold in pecans.

  • Form dough into a ball and wrap in waxed paper or plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Roll dough into small balls, 1 to 1 1/2-inches wide. Place balls a few inches apart on a baking sheet. Sprinkle a tiny bit of coconut sugar on top of each cookie and flatten using the bottom of a glass to 1/4-inch thickness.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges start to brown slightly, about 8 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to fold in any other nut or dried fruit.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 73.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

