Korean Green Onion Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A common Korean, refreshing side dish; can also use chives in place of green onion. I make this salad often in the summer. It may seem like a lot of green onions, but green onions collapse easily, especially as soon as they come in contact with the spices. Reserve some green onion pieces to use a garnish if desired.

By Oriana

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sesame oil, rice wine, sesame seeds, sea salt, garlic, honey, 1/2 tablespoon red pepper flakes, and black pepper in a bowl. Mix well. Add green onions and toss lightly. Garnish with an additional pinch of red pepper flakes.

Cook's Note:

Korean red pepper powder can substitute for the red pepper flakes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 4.9g; sodium 1334.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/22/2019
This was pretty good! I do think the salt was a bit much and it was quite spicy so I would reduce both of those next time. Thanks for sharing!:) Read More
Reviews:
Alicia
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2021
This is great if you love onions like me. You could probably leave it in the fridge for a few hours before serving to let the dressing take some of the bite away from the onions. It went great with my ramen. Read More
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/22/2019
This was pretty good! I do think the salt was a bit much and it was quite spicy so I would reduce both of those next time. Thanks for sharing!:) Read More
