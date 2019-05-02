Zhoug Chicken Thighs
Zhoug is a spicy, Middle Eastern cilantro sauce that is often used as a condiment or dip. I decided to use it as a way to perk up plain chicken! If you purchase prepared zhoug, this recipe has only 4 ingredients. Yes, it's spicy, but one bite just leads to another!
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 94.2mg; sodium 490.6mg. Full Nutrition