Zhoug Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Zhoug is a spicy, Middle Eastern cilantro sauce that is often used as a condiment or dip. I decided to use it as a way to perk up plain chicken! If you purchase prepared zhoug, this recipe has only 4 ingredients. Yes, it's spicy, but one bite just leads to another!

By Bibi

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x9-inch baking dish with olive oil.

  • Measure 1/2 cup of prepared zhoug and spread over the bottom of the oiled baking dish. Place chicken thighs, cut side down, on top of the zhoug. Sprinkle fire-roasted bell peppers over chicken thighs. Using a spoon, drop remaining zhoug sauce in between the bell pepper pieces, covering as much of the chicken thighs as possible.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 45 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 94.2mg; sodium 490.6mg. Full Nutrition
