Oven-Roasted Chicken Breasts Stuffed with Avocado and Bacon

These oven-roasted chicken breasts are stuffed with a mixture of avocado and bacon, then brushed with pesto to hold a layer of panko breadcrumbs. Get ready for meaty juices, and crispy deliciousness!

By Diana71

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 large chicken breasts
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly spritz bottom and sides of a medium baking pan with olive oil spray.

  • Using a sharp knife, carefully slice into the side of each chicken breast to form a pocket but do not slice all the way through. Season the insides and outsides with salt and pepper.

  • In a small bowl, combine diced avocado and the bacon. Divide the mixture in half and stuff each chicken breast. Use toothpicks to secure the pockets and place into baking pan.

  • Mix together panko, mozzarella cheese, and olive oil in a small bowl. Brush 1 tablespoon pesto on top of each breast. Cover each breast with the panko mixture, pressing into the pesto so mixture adheres.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 20 to 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
827 calories; protein 65.5g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 53.7g; cholesterol 165.5mg; sodium 898.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

