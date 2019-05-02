Instant Pot® No-Bean Turkey Chili

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

We all know true chili uses beef and no beans, but this is so flavorful you won't miss the beef. This turkey chili is cooked in the Instant Pot® with minimal ingredients which makes it budget-friendly! Feel free to add additional toppings like chopped onion, cheese, sour cream, scallions, etc.

By thedailygourmet

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Add ground turkey and turkey sausage. Cook and stir until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Add tomatoes and tomato soup. Close and lock the lid.

    Advertisement

  • Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 8 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Add chili seasoning, garlic powder, cumin, and smoked paprika. Stir to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 27.2g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 94mg; sodium 1465.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
David Morton
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2019
Me and my wife both enjoyed this. Only downfall is I made it at the end of summer. Will definitely be making this during the colder months! Read More
wijjie20001
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2020
Excellent,really enjoyed the flavor.I added some green peppers to the cook and the extra flavor was spot on. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022