Instant Pot® Turkey Chili

It doesn't get easier than this! Brown some meat, then toss in the rest of the ingredients and hit start! Feel free to adjust the heat level by adding more chipotle peppers and/or adobo sauce. The cocoa powder and cinnamon are ideas I got from my favorite chili seasoning available at a local spice shop - they really transform the dish! I like to top this with sour cream, green onion and shredded smoked cheddar.

By France C

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Seasoning:
Chili:

Directions

  • Combine chili powder, smoked paprika, salt, oregano, cocoa powder, cumin, cinnamon, coriander, and black pepper in a small bowl. Set seasoning mix aside.

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Heat olive oil over high heat and brown ground turkey until crumbly, 3 to 4 minutes. Add onion and jalapeno and cook an additional 2 to 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, kidney beans, tomato sauce, chipotle pepper, adobo sauce, and seasoning mix. Mix to combine, scraping up any browned bits off the bottom of the pot. Close and lock the lid.

  • Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 20 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Stir chili and adjust salt, if desired. Serve with your favorite toppings.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute ground beef or chicken if you prefer.

You can freeze leftover canned chipotle peppers in ice cube trays for future use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 45.1mg; sodium 1085mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (23)

Most helpful positive review

Daniel Bixler
Rating: 4 stars
12/08/2019
PRETTY SPICY! could cut out the chipotle or the jalapeno pepper. But definitely a lively dish. And warming on a cold winter night. Used leftover diced Tgiving turkey instead of ground turkey. And black beans. chili beans. Read More
Breeze
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2019
This was delicious! So quick and easy to make. I left out the coriander (simply because I didn't have any) and jalapeno and I replaced the chili in adobo with a couple of tablespoons of Trader Joe's Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce. It was plenty spicy (and I like spice) and super flavorful and yummy. Will be making this again. Read More
Holly Smith
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2020
GREAT Read More
DCE
Rating: 3 stars
03/02/2020
Followed the recipe, but the timing seemed off. After release, the chilli was more like soup. I ended up turning the saute on low and cooking it down. Read More
shelly whittaker
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2019
I am always looking for non-beef recipes to make in the new Instant Pot. Tried a few other turkey chili ones and this is our favorite so far. Thanks! Read More
Judy
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2020
Great Read More
Casablancaise
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2021
When I read the ingredients list, I knew this chili was going to be good! It was bursting of flavor! I made minor changes. I used ground chicken, added some chopped garlic and omitted 1 can of diced tomatoes as I don't like my chili too tomatoey. Also, since I don't own an instant pot, I just made in my regular soup pot. I simmered the chili for about 30 minutes. I served with corn bread. This recipe only made 4 servings for us. Read More
WhoDatKat
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2021
One of my favorite chili recipes. Everyone loved it! Read More
Kelly Dargert
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2020
Very tasty and very spicey Read More
