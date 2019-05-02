Instant Pot® Turkey Chili

1 of 23

Rating: 4 stars PRETTY SPICY! could cut out the chipotle or the jalapeno pepper. But definitely a lively dish. And warming on a cold winter night. Used leftover diced Tgiving turkey instead of ground turkey. And black beans. chili beans. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! So quick and easy to make. I left out the coriander (simply because I didn't have any) and jalapeno and I replaced the chili in adobo with a couple of tablespoons of Trader Joe's Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce. It was plenty spicy (and I like spice) and super flavorful and yummy. Will be making this again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars GREAT Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars Followed the recipe, but the timing seemed off. After release, the chilli was more like soup. I ended up turning the saute on low and cooking it down. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I am always looking for non-beef recipes to make in the new Instant Pot. Tried a few other turkey chili ones and this is our favorite so far. Thanks!

Rating: 5 stars Great

Rating: 5 stars When I read the ingredients list, I knew this chili was going to be good! It was bursting of flavor! I made minor changes. I used ground chicken, added some chopped garlic and omitted 1 can of diced tomatoes as I don't like my chili too tomatoey. Also, since I don't own an instant pot, I just made in my regular soup pot. I simmered the chili for about 30 minutes. I served with corn bread. This recipe only made 4 servings for us.

Rating: 5 stars One of my favorite chili recipes. Everyone loved it!