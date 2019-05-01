Tuna Casserole with Shirataki Noodles

This recipe is diet-friendly and is slightly creamy without being too rich! Clean flavors combined with fresh vegetables and shirataki noodles makes this a winner.

By Inez Quinn

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place green beans in a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender yet firm to the bite, about 5 minutes. Drain.

  • Cook and stir red bell pepper and onion in a large nonstick skillet until tender, about 5 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook for 3 to 4 minutes.

  • While mushrooms are cooking, drain and rinse noodles; set aside.

  • Combine almond milk, cream cheese, seafood seasoning, garlic powder, and pepper in a blender; blend until smooth.

  • Add greens beans, noodles, cream cheese mixture, and tuna to the mushroom mixture. Stir gently until heated through, 5 to 8 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can easily substitute pork or chicken in place of tuna and change any of the spice combinations as your taste requires. Your imagination is the only limit to variations.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 38.6mg; sodium 460.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

