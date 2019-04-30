Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs

Rating: 4.5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I believe this to be the perfect recipe for hard-boiled eggs. The eggs peel so easily, most can be peeled in one simple motion. The egg yolk itself is a nice yellow color without the greenish tinge that sometimes occurs when making hard-boiled eggs.

By wackerd

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 eggs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot halfway with water, making sure the pot is large enough to contain eggs in a single layer. Bring to a boil over high heat.

    Advertisement

  • Place eggs in boiling water individually using a large spoon, making sure not to break them. Continue to boil for 1 minute. Remove from heat, cover, and let stand for 25 minutes.

  • Place eggs under cold water until eggs have cooled.

Cook's Note:

Water should be filled between 3 to 4 inches above eggs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 163.7mg; sodium 61.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

cosharo
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2020
Eureka! I successfully peeled 6/6 eggs! Read More

Most helpful critical review

am
Rating: 1 stars
02/06/2020
EPIC FAIL! I followed this recipe exactly. Nearly ever egg cracked and leaked as soon as I put it in the water and not a single one was cooked all the way through. Read More
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Lauren
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2020
My eggs were easy to peal and cooked perfectly, with no gray around the yolk. I waited until the water was at a rolling boil and cooked my eggs for 2 minutes, instead of one. One egg cracked and I removed it from the water, but all the others were good. Then, I removed the pot from heat and let the eggs sit covered in the hot water for 25 minutes. I used cold water and ice to shock them after that. They came out egg-cellent! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Ned
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2021
Actually works and came out great. Yay! Read More
am
Rating: 1 stars
02/06/2020
EPIC FAIL! I followed this recipe exactly. Nearly ever egg cracked and leaked as soon as I put it in the water and not a single one was cooked all the way through. Read More
Advertisement
Marla
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2019
Perfect eggs every time! Read More
wright134
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2019
Wish I d known this 40 years ago! My eggs are perfect! No peeling frustration!!! I ve tried many methods for eggs that are well cooked and easy to peel- this is the recipe I ve been searching for. Read More
Sandycritz
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2019
I made them and they came our perfect absolutely perfect Read More
Advertisement
cosharo
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2020
Eureka! I successfully peeled 6/6 eggs! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022