Best Cheese Sauce

Rating: 4.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This fabulous cheese sauce is as easy to make as it is versatile. A smooth, fail-safe sauce for Welsh rarebit, Horseshoe sandwiches, vegetables, and pasta. Try it over poached eggs and toast. Wow!

By Pam Witzig

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat. Blend in flour and cook until mixture is smooth and bubbly, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in half-and-half, Cheddar cheese, salt, pepper, and cayenne. Return to heat and cook, stirring constantly, until sauce is smooth, about 5 minutes. Keep warm until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
669 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 59.9g; cholesterol 178.2mg; sodium 1223.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
infotaantv
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2021
Delish
Emilie Fournier
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2020
Made this and used in a mac n' cheese. New favorite!
ValarieC
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2021
Easy and so delicious, was easy to reduce down for just 2 servings as well!
SUZZANNA
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2021
I served this sauce over steamed broccoli, and my family enjoyed it. I used the leftover sauce to make macaroni and cheese. Quick and easy to make!
