Best Cheese Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 668.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 21.9g 44 %
carbohydrates: 12.4g 4 %
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 0.6g
fat: 59.9g 92 %
saturated fat: 37.8g 189 %
cholesterol: 178.2mg 59 %
vitamin a iu: 1922.9IU 39 %
niacin equivalents: 5.1mg 39 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 1.3mg 2 %
folate: 31.5mcg 8 %
calcium: 634.1mg 63 %
iron: 1mg 6 %
magnesium: 34.6mg 12 %
potassium: 248mg 7 %
sodium: 1223.1mg 49 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 539.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved