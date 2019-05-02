Poached Eggs Mytilene

I learned this no-fail poached egg recipe from a Greek chef I worked with who grew up in Mytilene. He ate this for breakfast just about every morning and it reminds him of his mother to this day. I make it for breakfast pretty frequently and it always gives me a good start to my day. I recommend it for you and your family. It can be served with potatoes, toast, milk, juice, etc. to complete a good breakfast.

By Scott Pete

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
2 eggs
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine lemon juice and oil in a small serving bowl; whisk to combine.

  • Add water and vinegar to a medium saute pan or small saucepan and bring to a slow boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Crack 1 egg into a small bowl, being careful not to break the yolk. Gently slip egg into the simmering water, holding the bowl just above the surface of water. Repeat with the remaining egg. Cook eggs until the whites are firm and the yolks are lightly cooked outside, but liquid inside, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the eggs from the water with a slotted spoon, and place into a serving bowl.

  • Break the yolks with a fork and drizzle with lemon juice mixture. Stir yolks twice; season with salt and pepper.

Cook's Note:

The mixture of yolk, oil, and lemon gives the dish a creamy texture, almost like a hollandaise sauce. Instead of using 2 egg yolks, you may use 1 yolk, or 2 egg whites. The dish will be a bit more sour, due to fewer yolks, but will be just as good.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 372mg; sodium 307.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

Kim
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2019
What a simple and delightful new way to eat poached eggs! You wouldn't think the addition of a bit of lemon juice and olive oil would make that big of a difference but it really does! There's a nice brightness added to egg when it's made this way. And did I mention it's insanely easy to make too?! This is something I will definitely make often--thank you so much for the recipe! Read More
Deborah Henderson
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2021
These poached eggs are terrific. I served them over fresh shredded spinach. And the lemon juice/olive oil sauce is wonderfully light. This is a great addition to my keto breakfast lineup! Read More
Kim
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2019
What a simple and delightful new way to eat poached eggs! You wouldn't think the addition of a bit of lemon juice and olive oil would make that big of a difference but it really does! There's a nice brightness added to egg when it's made this way. And did I mention it's insanely easy to make too?! This is something I will definitely make often--thank you so much for the recipe! Read More
