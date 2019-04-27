Loaded Cheesy Cauliflower

Rating: 4.81 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Loaded cauliflower is creamed with cheese, chives, and bacon bits.

By Mandy Campbell

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add cauliflower; cover, and steam until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain and let cool 10 minutes.

  • Combine mozzarella cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, 1/2 the bacon bits, and chives in a large bowl. Add cauliflower; mix well. Pour mixture into a baking dish. Sprinkle remaining bacon bits and Cheddar cheese on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 54.9mg; sodium 562.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Karen G
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2020
I steamed the cauliflower in the microwave it the bowl I prepared it in. I also cut the recipe in half and microwaved the whole thing. It turned out very good. Read More
Suzanne
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2019
I had to use all cheddar. Didn t have mozzarella Read More
Helpful
(1)
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2019
This was excellent. A little greasy from the mayo but still excellent. Leftovers held up nicely as well which is always a plus when you are cooking for two. Read More
Douglas Adams
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2019
Everybody loved it. My only suggestion would be to double the recipe because there was none left. Read More
TheBritishBaker
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2020
This was so easy to make, I did make a couple of changes. I omitted the bacon and also used 1 tablespoon of dried chives as I did not have any fresh. I also added 1 cup of very small diced red onion. Read More
concord mary
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2021
This was really good. Used 1T dried chives instead of fresh because that's all I had. Other than that followed the recipe as written. Really liked the mozzarella with the cauliflower. Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
andy Schell
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2019
Used 1/2 cup dacon Read More
SHARP
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2019
Easy to make and very yummy! Read More
GWANMA
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2021
I added a tsp of Larry’s garlic salt to the mix. I used half a pound of bacon, chopped and fried. Split the cauliflower into about 2” chunks and boiled for 3 minutes then drained and cut into smaller florets before tossing in sauce and baking. Read More
