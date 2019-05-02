Almond Butter-Coconut Curry Dressing
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 180.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.4g 5 %
carbohydrates: 3.9g 1 %
dietary fiber: 1.1g 5 %
sugars: 0.7g
fat: 18.5g 28 %
saturated fat: 10.2g 51 %
vitamin a iu: 13.3IU
niacin equivalents: 1.1mg 9 %
vitamin c: 0.2mg
folate: 10.6mcg 3 %
calcium: 45mg 5 %
iron: 1mg 5 %
magnesium: 42.8mg 15 %
potassium: 125.1mg 4 %
sodium: 258.2mg 10 %
calories from fat: 166.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved