Almond Butter-Coconut Curry Dressing

Sweet and savory dressing to drizzle over cold salads (egg, chicken, or potato)

By AJ Gotch

prep:

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 mins
total:
8 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Combine almond butter and coconut oil in a saucepan and warm over low heat until liquid. Remove from heat and stir in apple cider vinegar, tamari, curry powder, and cinnamon. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 18.5g; sodium 258.2mg. Full Nutrition
