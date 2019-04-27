Jell-O® Poke Cake

An old Southern recipe passed down through my grandmother. You can vary the flavor of gelatin used in order to get a specific color for any holiday, e.g. lime for St. Patrick's day. You can top this cake with berries, sprinkles, or any topping of your choice.

Recipe by mollie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Combine cake mix, water, eggs, and oil in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on low speed until moistened. Increase speed to medium and beat for 2 minutes. Pour batter into the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 24 to 29 minutes. Let cool completely, at least 30 minutes.

  • Pour cold water into a bowl. Sprinkle gelatin mix on top. Let stand until softened, about 1 minute. Add boiling water and stir constantly until granules are completely dissolved.

  • Poke holes all over the cake using a fork. Pour gelatin mix into the holes. Refrigerate cake until gelatin is set, up to 6 hours.

  • Spread whipped topping over cake.

Cook's Note:

Substitute vanilla frosting for the whipped topping if desired.

