Sweet Potato Fries
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 405.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.5g 9 %
carbohydrates: 57.7g 19 %
dietary fiber: 8.7g 35 %
sugars: 11.9g
fat: 18.2g 28 %
saturated fat: 2.5g 13 %
vitamin a iu: 40293.4IU 806 %
niacin equivalents: 3.1mg 24 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 37 %
vitamin c: 7mg 12 %
folate: 31.3mcg 8 %
calcium: 88.8mg 9 %
iron: 2.1mg 11 %
magnesium: 72.5mg 26 %
potassium: 967.2mg 27 %
sodium: 636.9mg 26 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 163.5
