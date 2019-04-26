Sweet Potato Fries

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These sweet potato fries are a great side dish that my family loves.

By Tara R.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Cut each sweet potato in half crosswise. Quarter each half lengthwise. Cut each quarter evenly into 2 to 4 pieces. Repeat with remaining sweet potatoes.

  • Place sweet potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet. Add salt. Drizzle olive oil on top. Stir up potatoes to coat with oil; spread out evenly on the baking sheet. Season with pepper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, stirring every 10 minutes, until browned, 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 57.7g; fat 18.2g; sodium 636.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

nothy
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2020
These were great and easy. I made them with 4 sweet potatoes and made sure the oil lightly coated them all. It took about 35 mins in my oven. I added taco seasoning. Love them! Read More
Reviews:
Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2020
Sweet potato fries are a favorite in our house! I always eyeball the olive oil until they are lightly coated. I tested mine at 25 and they were done. Perfect side for our lunch! Read More
