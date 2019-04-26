Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries

I use this recipe about once a week. It's really easy since it just uses the oven to bake the sweet potato fries, and they are delicious!

By Rachel Ackerman

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Place sweet potato fries on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Spread out on pan in an even layer so that they aren't touching.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, about 15 minutes. Turn fries over; bake until crispy, about 10 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

I usually leave the skin on, but you can peel the sweet potato before cutting it if you don't like the texture.

Make sure you don't add so much olive oil that there is a puddle, because that will make the fries soggy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 3.5g; sodium 369mg. Full Nutrition
