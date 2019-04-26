Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries
I use this recipe about once a week. It's really easy since it just uses the oven to bake the sweet potato fries, and they are delicious!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
I usually leave the skin on, but you can peel the sweet potato before cutting it if you don't like the texture.
Make sure you don't add so much olive oil that there is a puddle, because that will make the fries soggy.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 3.5g; sodium 369mg. Full Nutrition