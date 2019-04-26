Sorrel-Potato Soup

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I can see why the French love this soup! A special, delicious soup with a taste all its own. This is a definite must-make over and over again! You can use any sorrel you like in making this recipe, sheep's sorrel, wood sorrel, or garden sorrel. Serve hot or chilled. Drizzle with a little cream and garnish with a sprig of sorrel and serve with a fresh green salad.

By Shanda

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a stockpot over low heat until it begins to shimmer; add garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add sorrel and cook, stirring occasionally, until leaves are wilted and turn from bright green to a dull, khaki color, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Place potatoes, vegetable stock, salt, thyme, and pepper into the pot. Bring mixture to a boil, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool 10 minutes.

  • Pour in half-and-half. Blend mixture with an immersion blender until smooth. Taste and adjust salt if desired.

Cook's Note:

You can use dried thyme instead of fresh, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 44.8mg; sodium 781.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
armymomyvonne
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2021
This soup is FANTASTIC. I made it last weekend and it was so good I made it again this weekend. It doesn't need changes. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
