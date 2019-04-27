Thin-Crust Fathead Pizza Dough

Rating: 5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Made without cream cheese, this crust is not only keto-friendly but also tastes just like pizza! Even though it's thin, the xanthan gum helps make it sturdy enough to pick up and hold all your favorite pizza toppings. Note that the yeast won't help the dough rise since it's lacking sugar to activate it; it is solely included to add traditional bread-like flavor. Shred your own mozzarella from a block of cheese instead of buying pre-shredded; the latter does not melt well.

By France C

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 slices
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Dissolve yeast in warm water in a bowl. Set aside for about 5 minutes.

  • Place mozzarella cheese into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 90 seconds, stirring every 30 seconds until cheese is completely melted. Stir in yeast mixture and egg and stir to combine; mixture will not incorporate well at this point.

  • Stir in almond flour, xanthan gum, and salt. If mixture is difficult to mix, reheat in the microwave for 20-30 seconds to soften the cheese. Stir again until well incorporated. Using your hands, knead the dough for 2 minutes.

  • Place dough on baking sheet and press with your fingers into a thin crust, approximately 11-12 inches in diameter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven, top with your favorite pizza toppings, and return to the oven for 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 255.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

angie
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2020
made this for granddaughter while on keto diet.actually one of the best pizza crusta any of us has ever had Read More
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
catsinthekitchen
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2019
I made this as written but haven't used it as pizza crust yet. It was good hot out of the oven (I used the toaster oven) and the next day I fried a round up in some butter...toasts up nicely. The yeast gives it that bread flavor that is lacking in other keto bread recipes and even smelled like fresh baked bread while baking. The dough is a bit sticky when kneading but a little oil on the hands solved that problem. Will make again. Read More
Kristin Stetson
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2021
Best keto pizza crust! The added yeast really helps give it a bread crust type flavor. Going to use this one from now on. Read More
Stacy Broyles
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2021
Wow. All I can say is I have made many fat head dough crusts and NONE were this easy to roll out. I made it exactly as directed. Experimenting to put on the top of my pot pie. Will try to update to let you know how it was. I'm certain it would make a wonderful pizza crust. Smells delicious and I tasted it raw and it tasted like crust not cheese. That is a winner in my opinion!! Read More
Advertisement
angie
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2020
made this for granddaughter while on keto diet.actually one of the best pizza crusta any of us has ever had Read More
Tess
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2020
Made slider buns & bagels with this recipe. Followed recipe exactly & baked with same temperature as stated for 10-12 minutes. True that it smells like regular bread when baking. It taste almost like bread but it taste better than all the Keto breads I’ve made so far. Winner recipe!! Thank you!! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022