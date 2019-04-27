Thin-Crust Fathead Pizza Dough

1 of 4

Rating: 5 stars I made this as written but haven't used it as pizza crust yet. It was good hot out of the oven (I used the toaster oven) and the next day I fried a round up in some butter...toasts up nicely. The yeast gives it that bread flavor that is lacking in other keto bread recipes and even smelled like fresh baked bread while baking. The dough is a bit sticky when kneading but a little oil on the hands solved that problem. Will make again.

Rating: 5 stars Best keto pizza crust! The added yeast really helps give it a bread crust type flavor. Going to use this one from now on.

Rating: 5 stars Wow. All I can say is I have made many fat head dough crusts and NONE were this easy to roll out. I made it exactly as directed. Experimenting to put on the top of my pot pie. Will try to update to let you know how it was. I'm certain it would make a wonderful pizza crust. Smells delicious and I tasted it raw and it tasted like crust not cheese. That is a winner in my opinion!!

Rating: 5 stars made this for granddaughter while on keto diet.actually one of the best pizza crusta any of us has ever had