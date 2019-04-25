Chocolate Pie Crust

This simple chocolate crust can be used for all your favorite dessert pies.

By Loves2Bake

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional: 1 hr
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
1 pie crust
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat flour, confectioners' sugar, walnuts, butter, and cocoa together in a large mixing bowl until a soft dough forms.

  • Press dough into the bottom and up the side of an ungreased 9- or 9 1/2-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom.

  • Bake crust in the preheated oven until puffed, 12 to 14 minutes.

  • Cool crust completely in the pan on a wire rack, about 1 hour.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to use margarine in place of butter, if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 62.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
