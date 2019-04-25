Chocolate Pie Crust
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 185.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.6g 5 %
carbohydrates: 18.4g 6 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 7.9g
fat: 12.5g 19 %
saturated fat: 6.1g 30 %
cholesterol: 22.9mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 267.1IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 1.3mg 10 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 25.4mcg 6 %
calcium: 13.7mg 1 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 28.3mg 10 %
potassium: 90.5mg 3 %
sodium: 62.5mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 112.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved