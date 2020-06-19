Chocolate Graham Crust

A quick chocolate pie crust to make with chocolate graham crackers.

Recipe by horse-lover

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie crust
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Crumble graham crackers in a food processor with sugar and cinnamon.

  • Place butter in a microwave-safe bowl and melt in a microwave oven, about 1 minute. Add to the mixture in the food processor and blend until combined into the dough.

  • Roll dough out into a crust and place into a pie plate.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 7 minutes. Let cool completely before filling, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If you need an unbaked crust, chill for 1 hour in the refrigerator before filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 92.4mg. Full Nutrition
