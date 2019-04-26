British Shortcrust Pie Pastry

Many British recipes call for shortcrust pastry. This makes a great alternative to pre-made crusts. Because it is so easy to make in batches, I make extra to freeze for later use. This shortcrust pastry dough can also be kept in the fridge for 2 to 3 days.

prep:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 9-inch pie shells
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, butter, and shortening in a food processor; pulse until crumbly. Mix in water, 1 tablespoon at at time, until dough is soft and pliable.

  • Wrap dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before using.

Tips

For a savory pie, add some salt and 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard. For a sweet pie, you can add 2 tablespoons of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract.

You can use all butter instead of half butter and half shortening, but don't use all shortening.

To Use:

Divide dough in half and roll each half on a lightly floured surface to fit a 9-inch pie pan. Bake as directed with your pie recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
658 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 47.7g; fat 49.3g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 165.6mg. Full Nutrition
