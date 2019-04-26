British Shortcrust Pie Pastry

Many British recipes call for shortcrust pastry. This makes a great alternative to pre-made crusts. Because it is so easy to make in batches, I make extra to freeze for later use. This shortcrust pastry dough can also be kept in the fridge for 2 to 3 days.
This recipe is fabulous! Added a little salt since I was making a quiche. No food processor so mixed by hand. I've tried and tried to make a decent pie crust with fair to poor results. This crust was light and flaky and tender! Thank you!
This recipe is fabulous! Added a little salt since I was making a quiche. No food processor so mixed by hand. I've tried and tried to make a decent pie crust with fair to poor results. This crust was light and flaky and tender! Thank you!
My first time making a pie crust from scratch. Very easy and quick. I doubled the recipe to make a bottom and upper crust for a chicken pot pie. I baked the bottom crust at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. I added the salt and dry mustard as suggested by the submitter. I will never buy a frozen pie crust again! Thank you for the recipe.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.