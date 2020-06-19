French Chocolate Buttercream

This is a very delicate, all butter, chocolate buttercream icing. My husband, who is not a sweets eater, requests this icing on an orange cake each year for his birthday. Try it and you won't be disappointed. Be sure the chocolate is cooled or you will end up with a sauce instead of an icing.

Recipe by Tami

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
3 1/2 cups
Ingredients

20
Directions

  • Melt chocolate in a microwave according to package instructions. Set aside and let cool completely.

  • Combine sugar and water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil; let boil for 1 minute. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • Beat eggs in a large bowl using an electric mixer until frothy. Drizzle in sugar mixture slowly; beat on high speed until mixture turns pale yellow and expands in volume, about 5 minutes. Add butter by tablespoon one at a time with mixer running, beating well after each addition. Frosting will become watery; continue with remaining butter.

  • Mix in cooled melted chocolate. Beat on high speed until frosting thickens and becomes fluffy, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If you do not cool your chocolate and end up with a sauce, serve it poured over slices of cake. It's still delicious!

129 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 40.8mg; sodium 8.8mg. Full Nutrition
