French Chocolate Buttercream

This is a very delicate, all butter, chocolate buttercream icing. My husband, who is not a sweets eater, requests this icing on an orange cake each year for his birthday. Try it and you won't be disappointed. Be sure the chocolate is cooled or you will end up with a sauce instead of an icing.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.