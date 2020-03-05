Whole Wheat Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I don't cook much, but when I use a recipe, I can't help but change it. I started with the Toll House® recipe on my bag of chocolate chips and made some changes, yielding a rich, chewy, chocolaty pile of goodness!

By Mandi

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings


Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine whole wheat flour, brown sugar, butter, eggs, coffee liqueur, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, and vanilla in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until blended but still a little lumpy. Fold in chocolate chips with a spatula. Drop heaping tablespoons of dough onto ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes. Let rest on the baking sheets, 1 to 2 minutes; remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 143.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Kim
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2020
Good cookies! They are chewy, and quite chocolatey! They did spread a bit more than I would of preferred, so next time I think I would try refrigerating the dough before baking. I made a half batch (got 18 cookies out of it), used Bailey's in place of Kahlua (personal preference), and used dark chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet. They baked perfectly in 12 minutes, and benefited from staying on the cookie sheet for about 5 minutes after baking to set up a bit. Thank you for the recipe! Read More
