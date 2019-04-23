Easy Baked Beef Brisket

37 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

For a brisket recipe, this is considered very fast. The convention of cooking it low and slow often results in dried-out meat that never reaches the proper internal temperature. Instead of waiting all day and risking such disappointment, we dial up the temperature slightly and bake it in about half the time to ensure it's both tender and moist. Garnish with chives if desired.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs 55 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
12 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 3-pound brisket
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
For the Braising Liquid:

Directions

  • Season both sides of the brisket generously with salt, pepper, and cayenne. For best results, place brisket over an aluminum foil "rack" set over a plate and refrigerate, uncovered, 8 to 12 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and salt. Cook and stir until translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, rosemary, and apple juice. Increase heat to high and boil until liquid is reduced by about half, about 3 minutes.

  • Transfer half of the apple-onion mixture into a baking dish. Place brisket fat-side up on top; cover with remaining apple-onion mixture. Cover baking dish tightly with foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 250 degrees F (121 degrees C) and bake until fork-tender, about 2 hours 15 minutes. Check for doneness after 2 hours.

  • Transfer brisket to a plate and tent with foil.

  • Pour the onions and braising liquid into a large measuring cup or bowl. Skim some fat off the top. Puree with a stick blender to create a gravy.

  • Slice brisket across the grain and serve with the gravy.

Chef's Notes:

If you decide to use a whole brisket, this method will work as shown, but you'll probably need to give it a little more time at the end to ensure it's fork-tender.

Substitute apple cider for the juice if you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 17.9g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 26.5g; cholesterol 77.5mg; sodium 1268.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/11/2022