Easy Baked Beef Brisket

This is an amazing recipe! I'd never made brisket before, and after the sticker shock experienced when buying a 5.5 pound hunk of meat, I really didn't want to mess it up. I used a dry rub that I had on hand (instead of just the salt and pepper) which helped flavor the gravy because I didn't have any rosemary. I also used a blender to get that gravy to the proper texture. That step is really worth the effort. With such a big piece of meat, of course there were leftovers of this melt in your mouth tender beef -so it was dinner on night #2 (and hopefully #3!) and it was so easy to heat up the meat in that gravy. For tonight, I'm going to use it to make shredded beef burritos. It also makes for scrumptious sandwiches with just the meat and gravy on a burger bun... all around approvals from the Picky Eater Family!