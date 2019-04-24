Dandelion Chips

Forget kale chips! Dandelion chips are plentiful, crispy, and yummy - and you can just pick them in your yard! Make sure they have not been treated with pesticides though.

By Shanda

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Combine olive oil, vinegar, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Add leaves and toss until well combined. Lay the leaves in a single layer on the prepared baking sheets and drizzle with remaining olive oil mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until dandelion chips are crisp, making sure they do not burn, 12 to 16 minutes. Leaves will stiffen as they cool.

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 13.9g; sodium 189.8mg. Full Nutrition
