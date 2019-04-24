Dandelion Chips
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 148.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.6g 3 %
carbohydrates: 6g 2 %
dietary fiber: 2g 8 %
sugars: 1g
fat: 13.9g 21 %
saturated fat: 2g 10 %
vitamin a iu: 5766.6IU 115 %
niacin equivalents: 0.5mg 4 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 9 %
vitamin c: 19.9mg 33 %
folate: 15.3mcg 4 %
calcium: 107.9mg 11 %
iron: 1.9mg 11 %
magnesium: 20.7mg 7 %
potassium: 231.2mg 7 %
sodium: 189.8mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 125.2
