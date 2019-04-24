Vegetarian Matar Paneer

1 of 4

Rating: 3 stars Followed the recipes exactly. It was a little spicy (good) and really needed salt. . No distinct flavor, nothing to really define it, a little bland. Also, this recipe made a very large portion - probably would feed 8. That would be good info to have on recipe - I would have cut in half.

Rating: 4 stars Made it tonight. the flavor was similar to vegetarian chili con carne. That seems to be due to the 2 t. of chili powder that over-powered the other spices. I cut the red pepper flakes down to 1/8t, which still gave it a bite (hot, but not overly so). It would have been nice to know what size the onions and tomatoes should be, as there are no 'cup' measurements. Next time I will cut the chili powder to 3/4t. in hope the Indian spice flavor will stand out better. And, I'll put in spinach or swiss chard toward the end.

Rating: 4 stars Good