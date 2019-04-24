Vegetarian Matar Paneer
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 245.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 13.4g 27 %
carbohydrates: 28.3g 9 %
dietary fiber: 6.9g 28 %
sugars: 11.7g
fat: 9.5g 15 %
saturated fat: 3.1g 16 %
cholesterol: 11.3mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 1848.6IU 37 %
niacin equivalents: 3.4mg 26 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 29 %
vitamin c: 31.9mg 53 %
folate: 66.6mcg 17 %
calcium: 136mg 14 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 47.4mg 17 %
potassium: 720.8mg 20 %
sodium: 443.4mg 18 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 85.6
