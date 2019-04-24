Vegetarian Matar Paneer

Rating: 3.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Yum! One of my kids' favorite Indian dishes that goes well served with rice or naan bread.

By Melanie Lacaille

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet and pan-fry paneer cheese until slightly browned, about 5 minutes. Remove from skillet and set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat and cook onion until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add cumin and coriander; stir-fry for 1 minute. Add tomatoes, ginger, garlic paste, red pepper flakes, turmeric, chili powder, and garam masala. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

  • Carefully pour about 3/4 of the mixture into a blender. Cover the top of the blender with a kitchen towel and blend until smooth. Pour back into the skillet. Add water, peas, and paneer. Cover, bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until flavors are well combined, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 11.3mg; sodium 443.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

mrsmarti
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2019
Made it tonight. the flavor was similar to vegetarian chili con carne. That seems to be due to the 2 t. of chili powder that over-powered the other spices. I cut the red pepper flakes down to 1/8t, which still gave it a bite (hot, but not overly so). It would have been nice to know what size the onions and tomatoes should be, as there are no 'cup' measurements. Next time I will cut the chili powder to 3/4t. in hope the Indian spice flavor will stand out better. And, I'll put in spinach or swiss chard toward the end.

Most helpful critical review

Karen
Rating: 3 stars
10/18/2019
Followed the recipes exactly. It was a little spicy (good) and really needed salt. . No distinct flavor, nothing to really define it, a little bland. Also, this recipe made a very large portion - probably would feed 8. That would be good info to have on recipe - I would have cut in half.
Reviews:
Karen
Rating: 3 stars
10/18/2019
Followed the recipes exactly. It was a little spicy (good) and really needed salt. . No distinct flavor, nothing to really define it, a little bland. Also, this recipe made a very large portion - probably would feed 8. That would be good info to have on recipe - I would have cut in half. Read More
mrsmarti
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2019
Made it tonight. the flavor was similar to vegetarian chili con carne. That seems to be due to the 2 t. of chili powder that over-powered the other spices. I cut the red pepper flakes down to 1/8t, which still gave it a bite (hot, but not overly so). It would have been nice to know what size the onions and tomatoes should be, as there are no 'cup' measurements. Next time I will cut the chili powder to 3/4t. in hope the Indian spice flavor will stand out better. And, I'll put in spinach or swiss chard toward the end. Read More
shreyarathi99999
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2022
Good Read More
Jean Perry
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2019
I made a couple changes to this recipe. It sounded like too much spice so reduced cumin and coriander by almost half. I also used sauté chicken. Instead of the cheese. It turned out delicious and not too spicy at all. I also left out the frozen peas and water. Read More
