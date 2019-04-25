Cheesy Leftover Ham and Mashed Potato Casserole

This is a really great way to use up mashed potatoes! 2 things I'd recommend: 1. Do NOT add any extra salt (other than what you put in the mashed potatoes when you made them). It's got plenty of salt flavor from the ham & cream of mushroom soup. The recipe doesn't have salt in it for a reason! 2. Go easy on the dry mustard--it's strong and has an after flavor if you're not used to it. 1/4 tsp. is sufficient (or just skip it). Other notes: I cooked raw carrots and field peas instead of using a bag of frozen veggies. I sauteed 1/2 an onion & 1 clove garlic and mixed them in, too.
This was great. Easy to put together. I added more cheese and onions to the mashed potatoes. I also used left over green bean casserole instead of the peas and carrots. After baking it for 40 minutes, I topped it with a layer of more onions, and three layers of cheese - lots of it since we love cheese. We used a shredded mexican cheese blend, then a layer of shredded mozzarella cheese, and a sprinkling of shredded parmesean cheese. The cheese turned golden brown and it was amazing!! A keeper of a recipe.
I love this recipe. The only thing about the recipe is I never have that much leftover potatoes. My kids make sure there is never that much leftover. So, I made the mashed potatoes and put together the rest of the ingredients. I love this recipe. You can't go wrong with mashed potatoes.
It was yummy. However, I wanted the potato crust to get crispy. Next time, I am going to flip the ingredients: Filling on the bottom, potato crust on the top, and bake it until the top gets crusty. It'll be like a shepherd's pie and green bean casserole got together. And then it'll be worth a five IMO.
This was very good. A great way to use up leftover ham. I substituted green beans and mushrooms for the peas. My family is not fond of peas. Otherwise I followed the recipe. It was easy to make and tasty. It is a great starter recipe. I will make it again and try maybe chicken or sausage. I like the mashed potato crust. There is not much left so I guess it was a hit.
I made a change by mixing it all together adding 1/4 cream cheese and 3tb of mayonnaise. I used cream of broccoli soup instead of suggested one. Put cheese on top and sprinkle left over bacon on top. Family loved it. The only thing I would do next time was wait till last 20 min. To put cheese on top it was a little to done for us.
I loved this dish. I made the crispy fried onions and it was easy. I don't like onions, so wasn't too sure about them but they are a must. This made 5 good sized portions. The ham tasted very bacon-y in the leftovers, which gave it another level. I don't usually like ham in things but am glad I found this recipe after baking a 10lb ham for 3 people it's a great change for using up the extra.
It was a great recipe. I added some additional ham (a little over two cups) and I used a 12 ounce package of frozen peas and carrots. Therefore I thought I might need a bit more moisture than the can of cream of mushroom soup so I added two heaping tablespoons of sour cream. Great flavor! My family can't wait to make it again, and we are sharing the recipe with others.