Cheesy Leftover Ham and Mashed Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.44 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is something I did one night when I had a bunch of leftovers that turned into one of my favorite comfort foods. You could switch out just about anything for anything of a similar type, chicken for the ham, different soups, etc. Make it as is or use your imagination.

By bd.weld

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese and 1/2 of the onions into the mashed potatoes. Spread potato mixture over the bottom and up the sides of a 2-quart casserole dish to form a shell.

  • Combine ham, frozen peas and carrots, mushroom soup, mustard, garlic, and pepper in a bowl; mix well. Spoon mixture into the mashed potato shell. Cover loosely with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle remaining Cheddar cheese and onions over the top. Bake uncovered until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes. Remove and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

You can use mild or sharp Cheddar cheese, depending on your personal preference.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 23g; cholesterol 40.8mg; sodium 1344.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

Dirk
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2020
It was a great recipe. I added some additional ham (a little over two cups) and I used a 12 ounce package of frozen peas and carrots. Therefore I thought I might need a bit more moisture than the can of cream of mushroom soup so I added two heaping tablespoons of sour cream. Great flavor! My family can't wait to make it again, and we are sharing the recipe with others. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Firebird
Rating: 1 stars
05/14/2020
Awful. Read More
Reviews:
Nicole
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2021
This is a really great way to use up mashed potatoes! 2 things I'd recommend: 1. Do NOT add any extra salt (other than what you put in the mashed potatoes when you made them). It's got plenty of salt flavor from the ham & cream of mushroom soup. The recipe doesn't have salt in it for a reason! 2. Go easy on the dry mustard--it's strong and has an after flavor if you're not used to it. 1/4 tsp. is sufficient (or just skip it). Other notes: I cooked raw carrots and field peas instead of using a bag of frozen veggies. I sauteed 1/2 an onion & 1 clove garlic and mixed them in, too. Read More
Irun
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2021
This was great. Easy to put together. I added more cheese and onions to the mashed potatoes. I also used left over green bean casserole instead of the peas and carrots. After baking it for 40 minutes, I topped it with a layer of more onions, and three layers of cheese - lots of it since we love cheese. We used a shredded mexican cheese blend, then a layer of shredded mozzarella cheese, and a sprinkling of shredded parmesean cheese. The cheese turned golden brown and it was amazing!! A keeper of a recipe. Read More
Cooking Daddy
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2020
I love this recipe. The only thing about the recipe is I never have that much leftover potatoes. My kids make sure there is never that much leftover. So, I made the mashed potatoes and put together the rest of the ingredients. I love this recipe. You can't go wrong with mashed potatoes. Read More
rsharp707
Rating: 4 stars
12/14/2021
It was yummy. However, I wanted the potato crust to get crispy. Next time, I am going to flip the ingredients: Filling on the bottom, potato crust on the top, and bake it until the top gets crusty. It'll be like a shepherd's pie and green bean casserole got together. And then it'll be worth a five IMO. Read More
Lisa Kershner
Rating: 4 stars
05/23/2019
This was very good. A great way to use up leftover ham. I substituted green beans and mushrooms for the peas. My family is not fond of peas. Otherwise I followed the recipe. It was easy to make and tasty. It is a great starter recipe. I will make it again and try maybe chicken or sausage. I like the mashed potato crust. There is not much left so I guess it was a hit. Read More
Bonita
Rating: 4 stars
05/16/2019
I made a change by mixing it all together adding 1/4 cream cheese and 3tb of mayonnaise. I used cream of broccoli soup instead of suggested one. Put cheese on top and sprinkle left over bacon on top. Family loved it. The only thing I would do next time was wait till last 20 min. To put cheese on top it was a little to done for us. Read More
juraspark
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2021
I loved this dish. I made the crispy fried onions and it was easy. I don't like onions, so wasn't too sure about them but they are a must. This made 5 good sized portions. The ham tasted very bacon-y in the leftovers, which gave it another level. I don't usually like ham in things but am glad I found this recipe after baking a 10lb ham for 3 people it's a great change for using up the extra. Read More
