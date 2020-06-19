Homemade Cream Horns

This is a delicious dessert everyone will love. With less sugar than store-bought, it's also a smarter choice. The cream filling is like a sweet heavenly cloud. You won't be able to eat just one. Be sure to bring the recipe with you to parties because everyone will want it!
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
If you don't have conical horn molds, you can use aluminum foil rolled into molds. Be careful when removing the foil not to tear the pastry. Also, if you don't have a piping bag, I use a sandwich bag with a corner snipped off. Both of these work for me.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 35g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 20.8mg; sodium 165.5mg. Full Nutrition
Easy to make recipe, fluffy and delicious. I was skeptical about 2 Tbs of lemon juice and I was right. They are a bit 'lemony' IMO, for cream horns. They are delicious, but I love lemon. I'll cut back on the lemon juice next time and maybe a bit more sugar. Yes, they are way less sweet than the store versions.
Easy to make recipe, fluffy and delicious. I was skeptical about 2 Tbs of lemon juice and I was right. They are a bit 'lemony' IMO, for cream horns. They are delicious, but I love lemon. I'll cut back on the lemon juice next time and maybe a bit more sugar. Yes, they are way less sweet than the store versions.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.