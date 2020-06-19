Homemade Cream Horns

This is a delicious dessert everyone will love. With less sugar than store-bought, it's also a smarter choice. The cream filling is like a sweet heavenly cloud. You won't be able to eat just one. Be sure to bring the recipe with you to parties because everyone will want it!

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Unfold puff pastry sheet and use a pizza cutter to slice pastry into 6 even strips. Wrap each strip around a conical cream horn mold starting at the pointed end. Place rolled molds on a baking sheet with the end of the dough strip facing down.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 12 minutes.

  • Remove horns from oven and allow to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes, before carefully removing molds.

  • Beat cream cheese and sugar together in a bowl using an electric mixer on medium speed for about 1 minute. Add lemon juice and vanilla extract and beat until blended. Fold in whipped topping until filling is smooth and fluffy.

  • Fill a pastry bag with cream filling and pipe filling evenly into each horn. Dust horns with confectioners' sugar. Refrigerate 30 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

If you don't have conical horn molds, you can use aluminum foil rolled into molds. Be careful when removing the foil not to tear the pastry. Also, if you don't have a piping bag, I use a sandwich bag with a corner snipped off. Both of these work for me.

441 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 35g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 20.8mg; sodium 165.5mg. Full Nutrition
