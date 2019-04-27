Sausage and Bell Pepper Kebabs
Servings Per Recipe: 5
Calories: 528.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 23.5g 47 %
carbohydrates: 51.2g 17 %
dietary fiber: 7g 28 %
sugars: 6.4g
fat: 25.9g 40 %
saturated fat: 9g 45 %
cholesterol: 53.2mg 18 %
vitamin a iu: 323.8IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 10.5mg 81 %
vitamin b6: 1.1mg 72 %
vitamin c: 89.1mg 149 %
folate: 58.7mcg 15 %
calcium: 73.4mg 7 %
iron: 3.5mg 20 %
magnesium: 81mg 29 %
potassium: 1406.1mg 39 %
sodium: 1145.2mg 46 %
thiamin: 0.8mg 81 %
calories from fat: 233.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
