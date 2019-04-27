Sausage and Bell Pepper Kebabs

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

One of my favorite sausage meals, perfect for grilling with kids.

By nweqjohn

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
10 kebabs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place rosemary, thyme, oregano, and parsley in a large resealable plastic bag. Add potatoes. Seal and shake until potatoes are covered.

  • Alternate threading potatoes, sausage, peppers, and onions onto skewers, leaving a small space in between each item.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Place kebabs on the grate; cover any large gaps on the skewers with aluminum foil. Grill until vegetables are tender and sausage is cooked to your liking, 4 to 6 minutes per side.

Cook's Notes:

Use 1/4 cup of any Italian herbs you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
529 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 51.2g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 53.2mg; sodium 1145.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/22/2019
I have all of these herbs growing in my garden and decided to give this recipe a try. It turned out really good. The one change I made and recommend doing is that I threaded my vegetables separate from the sausage. The veggies need way more cook time than the sausage. Read More
