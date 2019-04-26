Hot and Sweet Grilled Italian Sausage with Peppers

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This low-carb dish is full of bold flavors! I used my grill pan to get a nice char on the sausage, peppers, and onions, but you could roast or saute.

By Chez Valerie

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Grill sausages, bell peppers, and onion, turning occasionally until nicely charred, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer sausages and vegetables to a baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until vegetables are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Combine mozzarella cheese, salad dressing, banana peppers, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, and the grilled onions in a bowl. Remove grilled bell pepper tops and slice into strips; add to mixture. Plate sausage and top with the pepper mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook's Notes:

Any sweet and/or hot Italian sausage links will work here.

Use any variety of sweet peppers you prefer.

Substitute provolone for the mozzarella if you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 21.7g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 69.5mg; sodium 951.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022