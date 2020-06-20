Watermelon Cucumber Salad
All of my friends loved this tasty, refreshing watermelon salad, so I thought I would add it as my first Allrecipes recipe. It was inspired by another recipe on here, but strayed far enough from the original that I thought it deserved its own recipe. Enjoy.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 85.7g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 240.2mg. Full Nutrition