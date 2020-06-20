Watermelon Cucumber Salad

All of my friends loved this tasty, refreshing watermelon salad, so I thought I would add it as my first Allrecipes recipe. It was inspired by another recipe on here, but strayed far enough from the original that I thought it deserved its own recipe. Enjoy.

By Sarah K

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Gently mix watermelon, cucumbers, and mint in a large bowl. Whisk olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl. Drizzle over salad and gently toss to coat. Add feta cheese and gently mix.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 85.7g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 240.2mg. Full Nutrition
