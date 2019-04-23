Watermelon Radish Salad with Peach and Blueberry

Light and fresh watermelon radish summer salad in an apple cider vinegar, honey, and olive oil dressing.

By The Salad Shooter

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Whisk together apple cider vinegar, olive oil, honey, salt, pepper, and celery seed in a large bowl. Add basil, garlic, radishes, red cabbage, peaches, blueberries, sunflower seeds, and ginger. Stir to coat.

  • Serve immediately or for best results cover and refrigerate to allow flavors to fully combine, 2 to 4 hours.

Cook's Note:

You can use pine nuts instead of sunflower seeds, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 16g; sodium 156.4mg. Full Nutrition
