Watermelon and Feta Salad
I made up this salad one day when I bought a watermelon on special and didn't know what to do with it. It sounds unusual but it really works... It's great as a fresh starter or as an accompaniment to grilled fish or even a hot spicy curry to act as a cooler.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 16.8mg; sodium 625.4mg. Full Nutrition