Watermelon and Feta Salad

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I made up this salad one day when I bought a watermelon on special and didn't know what to do with it. It sounds unusual but it really works... It's great as a fresh starter or as an accompaniment to grilled fish or even a hot spicy curry to act as a cooler.

By Lee Jackson

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix red onion and lime juice together in a bowl. Refrigerate until onion turns bright pink, about 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add watermelon, feta cheese, olives, cilantro, parsley, and olive oil to the onion mixture; mix well. Season with salt and pepper. Add brown sugar if lime juice tastes too sharp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 16.8mg; sodium 625.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/28/2022