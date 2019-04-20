Picnic Pate

This is such an elegant, tasty appetizer and really easy to make that's perfect for a picnic. No one would guess it's made from liver. Serve with Melba toast or crackers.

By Hapygrl

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Melt 1/4 cup butter in a skillet. Add chicken livers, mushrooms, green onions, garlic, and salt; cook for 5 minutes. Add Riesling, mustard, rosemary, and dill. Simmer until chicken livers are tender and liquid is mostly absorbed, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and cool slightly.

  • Transfer mixture to a food processor; blend until almost smooth. Blend in remaining 1/2 cup butter. Add additional salt if needed.

  • Pack pate into a ceramic crock and refrigerate for at least 8 hours before serving.

Cook's Note:

The butter added at the end makes the pate creamier, but can probably be cut down or left out completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 167mg; sodium 297mg. Full Nutrition
