Picnic Pate
This is such an elegant, tasty appetizer and really easy to make that's perfect for a picnic. No one would guess it's made from liver. Serve with Melba toast or crackers.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
The butter added at the end makes the pate creamier, but can probably be cut down or left out completely.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 167mg; sodium 297mg. Full Nutrition