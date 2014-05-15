Vegan Dandelion Honey

This dandelion honey is a very nice recipe that catches spring in a jar--fun to do with kids to pick the flowers. Can also be done with any other edible blossoms.

By tokonoma

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine dandelion blossoms, cold water, and sliced lemon in a large pot; bring to a boil. Continue to boil for 15 minutes. Let cool and sit, covered, for 24 to 48 hours.

  • Strain through a very fine sieve or linen cloth over a pot, trying to squeeze as much juices out as possible.

  • Add sugar to this juice and simmer to a syrupy consistency, stirring often, 45 minutes to 3 hours. The "honey" will also get a more syrupy consistence after it cools. Do not boil vigorously or you might get hard candy after it cools down!

  • Meanwhile, inspect 4 jars for cracks and rings for rust, discarding any defective ones. Immerse in simmering water until honey is ready. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water.

  • Fill jars while still hot, screw on lids, and turn upside down for about 5 minutes--this seals the jars like bought ones so they will actually "plop" when you open them.

Cook's Note:

Pick blossoms on a dry day before or around noon (when they are open widest)--not close to a street. Rinse shortly in cold water or spread out on a kitchen towel or paper so the crawly things get out.

