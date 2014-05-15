Vegan Dandelion Honey
This dandelion honey is a very nice recipe that catches spring in a jar--fun to do with kids to pick the flowers. Can also be done with any other edible blossoms.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
64
Original recipe yields 64 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Pick blossoms on a dry day before or around noon (when they are open widest)--not close to a street. Rinse shortly in cold water or spread out on a kitchen towel or paper so the crawly things get out.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
61 calories; carbohydrates 15.6g; sodium 0.4mg. Full Nutrition