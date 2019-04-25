One-Pot Ham and Veggie Pasta

1 of 54

Rating: 5 stars Awesome. I added cheddar cheese 1/4 cup and instead of peas and carrots i sauteed mushrooms, red green and yellow peppers, steamed cauliflower. Was amazing Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Husband asked to put this at the head of rotation! I used leftover Easter ham and I subbed out the noodles - I used noodles made from chickpeas and turmeric - cuz we do low carbs. Used almond flour instead of regular. I used a jack/cheddar cheese blend. Used only frozen peas cuz that's what I had on hand. Oh my gawd it was comfort food and filling, but without the "I'm stuffed I need a nap" or "dangit, i blew my diet again". So happy to have found this recipe! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I used up ham, pasta and peas! The peas came from frozen but were already cooked in package in microwave for earlier meal. I had just enough left to use them in this. Taste is great! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Great! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious. Used leftover ham from Easter. Added mushrooms and used Penne pasta. Comfort food for sure. Yummy. Will make again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious!! Made as written. Needed a bit more broth at the end. Family of 5 loved it! Great use for leftover Easter ham. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Great comfort food... I don't understand why more cooks don't use ham soup base (versus a chicken stock)... like "Better Than Bouillon" (although there are others). If you are making something with ham... why not? Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and delicious. This def is a keeper

Rating: 5 stars I used egg noodles because that is what I had. I halved the recipe to accommodate the number of people in my home. The only thing I would change is to NOT add additional salt. This was very enjoyable and made all in one pot.