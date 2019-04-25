One-Pot Ham and Veggie Pasta

Awesome. I added cheddar cheese 1/4 cup and instead of peas and carrots i sauteed mushrooms, red green and yellow peppers, steamed cauliflower. Was amazing
Husband asked to put this at the head of rotation! I used leftover Easter ham and I subbed out the noodles - I used noodles made from chickpeas and turmeric - cuz we do low carbs. Used almond flour instead of regular. I used a jack/cheddar cheese blend. Used only frozen peas cuz that's what I had on hand. Oh my gawd it was comfort food and filling, but without the "I'm stuffed I need a nap" or "dangit, i blew my diet again". So happy to have found this recipe!
I used up ham, pasta and peas! The peas came from frozen but were already cooked in package in microwave for earlier meal. I had just enough left to use them in this. Taste is great!
Delicious. Used leftover ham from Easter. Added mushrooms and used Penne pasta. Comfort food for sure. Yummy. Will make again.
Delicious!! Made as written. Needed a bit more broth at the end. Family of 5 loved it! Great use for leftover Easter ham.
Great comfort food... I don't understand why more cooks don't use ham soup base (versus a chicken stock)... like "Better Than Bouillon" (although there are others). If you are making something with ham... why not?
Easy and delicious. This def is a keeper
I used egg noodles because that is what I had. I halved the recipe to accommodate the number of people in my home. The only thing I would change is to NOT add additional salt. This was very enjoyable and made all in one pot.
We did not care for this. It's a small step below hamburger helper for ham. Smaller pasta might have helped but I did use diced ham that was prepackaged and perhaps real left over ham would have helped with flavor. I also used freshly steamed peas and carrots. Each of us ate one small bowl and threw the rest of the pan in the garbage