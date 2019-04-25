One-Pot Ham and Veggie Pasta

Rating: 4.59 stars
64 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This single-pot meal is the perfect way to use up leftover ham for a weeknight dinner. It's creamy, comforting, and quick-and-easy.

By lutzflcat

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add ham and onion; saute for about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper; cook for 2 minutes.

  • Whisk together chicken broth, half-and-half, and flour in a bowl until smooth; pour into the pot. Stir in farfalle pasta, cover, and cook for 15 minutes.

  • Add peas and carrots. Cook until pasta is cooked through, about 8 more minutes. Stir in Parmesan cheese and garnish with chopped parsley. Serve immediately.

Cook's Note:

If the consistency is too thick, add a bit more chicken broth. You can change up this recipe by using a different shape pasta or switching out the Parmesan cheese for another type of cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
552 calories; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 71.3g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 42.6mg; sodium 1042mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (54)

Most helpful positive review

Alexander Picciani
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2019
Awesome. I added cheddar cheese 1/4 cup and instead of peas and carrots i sauteed mushrooms, red green and yellow peppers, steamed cauliflower. Was amazing Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

Suez
Rating: 2 stars
05/20/2020
We did not care for this. It's a small step below hamburger helper for ham. Smaller pasta might have helped but I did use diced ham that was prepackaged and perhaps real left over ham would have helped with flavor. I also used freshly steamed peas and carrots. Each of us ate one small bowl and threw the rest of the pan in the garbage Read More
Mara Lee Martin
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2021
Husband asked to put this at the head of rotation! I used leftover Easter ham and I subbed out the noodles - I used noodles made from chickpeas and turmeric - cuz we do low carbs. Used almond flour instead of regular. I used a jack/cheddar cheese blend. Used only frozen peas cuz that's what I had on hand. Oh my gawd it was comfort food and filling, but without the "I'm stuffed I need a nap" or "dangit, i blew my diet again". So happy to have found this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(3)
mcd
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2019
I used up ham, pasta and peas! The peas came from frozen but were already cooked in package in microwave for earlier meal. I had just enough left to use them in this. Taste is great! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kream Cheese
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2019
Great! Read More
Helpful
(1)
jan
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2020
Delicious. Used leftover ham from Easter. Added mushrooms and used Penne pasta. Comfort food for sure. Yummy. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sleary
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2020
Delicious!! Made as written. Needed a bit more broth at the end. Family of 5 loved it! Great use for leftover Easter ham. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kathy Creager Cash
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2019
Great comfort food... I don't understand why more cooks don't use ham soup base (versus a chicken stock)... like "Better Than Bouillon" (although there are others). If you are making something with ham... why not? Read More
Helpful
(1)
lenny
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2019
Easy and delicious. This def is a keeper Read More
Doris King
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2019
I used egg noodles because that is what I had. I halved the recipe to accommodate the number of people in my home. The only thing I would change is to NOT add additional salt. This was very enjoyable and made all in one pot. Read More
Suez
Rating: 2 stars
05/20/2020
We did not care for this. It's a small step below hamburger helper for ham. Smaller pasta might have helped but I did use diced ham that was prepackaged and perhaps real left over ham would have helped with flavor. I also used freshly steamed peas and carrots. Each of us ate one small bowl and threw the rest of the pan in the garbage Read More
