Roasted White Miso-Butter Chicken

Rating: 4.22 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Thighs are the best part of the chicken, and this is a really quick way to make them delicious. The miso gives a delightful umami flavor that really saturates the chicken. The honey gives it a nice crisp and color. So very good and so easy.

By bolshevik

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 chicken thighs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix miso paste, butter, honey, and rice vinegar together in a bowl. Rub mixture on chicken thighs, making sure to rub under and over the skin. Place thighs in a large roasting pan with enough distance between them to roast evenly.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

I use a disposable roasting pan.

No need to touch or turn over thighs while roasting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 18g; cholesterol 86.2mg; sodium 535mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (8)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Lorry Williams
Rating: 4 stars
08/15/2019
I made this with a leg quarter cut in half because I always have leg quarters on hand and it came out great ! Read More
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
LOOSENUP
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2019
This is yum yum yummy! Read More
Alexisascott
Rating: 4 stars
05/22/2019
I made extra sauce. This recipe is super easy and has great flavor. Maybe next time I will broil the chicken at the end to get the skin extra crispy like in the photo. Read More
Kylie
Rating: 3 stars
09/01/2020
My family and I agree that this recipe was just ok. If I try it again I would use boneless, skinless chicken breasts. I did broil the chicken for a few minutes after the 30 minute baking time. This gave it a nice crispy finish. Read More
Advertisement
Jill
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2021
Really tasty but a bit salty. Maybe I rubbed too much miso butter under the skin. Read More
Diana Portillo
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2021
Very good recipe but I cut the miso paste to a third cup . Used skinless thighs and an air fryer. Cut cooking time in half. Total cook and prep about 20 min. Air fried asparagus at same time. Wonderful combo. Read More
Lorry Williams
Rating: 4 stars
08/15/2019
I made this with a leg quarter cut in half because I always have leg quarters on hand and it came out great ! Read More
Advertisement
Sheila recipes
Rating: 4 stars
05/15/2019
But you should not use a throw away roasting pan. You can line your roasting pan with parchment paper for easy cleanup Read More
Chris Feldhaus
Rating: 4 stars
06/12/2019
Make sure the butter is soft or it won't mix in well. I cook on my days off and this held up very well. Made a very nice addition to my lunch. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022