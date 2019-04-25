Roasted White Miso-Butter Chicken
Thighs are the best part of the chicken, and this is a really quick way to make them delicious. The miso gives a delightful umami flavor that really saturates the chicken. The honey gives it a nice crisp and color. So very good and so easy.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
I use a disposable roasting pan.
No need to touch or turn over thighs while roasting.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 18g; cholesterol 86.2mg; sodium 535mg. Full Nutrition