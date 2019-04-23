Ginger Tahini Dipping Sauce

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great adaptation of a recipe I found online--I didn't have all of the ingredients so a friend and I made some substitutions and totally loved the tahini sauce we ended up with! This went great with boiled artichoke, and I am planning to try asparagus next! You can easily prepare it while your veggies cook on stove.

By little31k

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together tahini, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, sweetener, ginger, and cayenne in a bowl. If not using immediately, place in a sealed container and refrigerate until use.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 8.1g; sodium 468.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/21/2020
3.21.20 My husband who will eat just about anything simply didn’t care for this, at all I thought it was OK, but the consistency was way too thick, and I followed the recipe to the letter. I served it with some Asian dumplings, but I doubt that I’d have been happier serving with either artichokes or asparagus. Sorry for the bad first review, and I don’t want to discourage others from trying it. This just didn’t work for us today. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022