Hummus with a Kick

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A little cayenne for a twist, and just enough turmeric for the color but not enough to dominate the flavor of this hummus variation. A slightly chunky consistency is okay. Garnish with fresh parsley and a drizzle of olive oil.

By Muthanna Yacoub

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add chickpeas to a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook until peas are soft and can be crushed with a spoon, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a blender.

    Advertisement

  • Add tahini, oil, garlic salt, onion powder, turmeric, allspice, cayenne pepper, paprika, salt, and pepper to the blender. Cover and hold lid down with a potholder; blend on high until mostly smooth, but still thick, 1 to 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 10.5g; sodium 471mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022