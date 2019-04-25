Hummus with a Kick
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 157.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.1g 10 %
carbohydrates: 13.2g 4 %
dietary fiber: 3.5g 14 %
sugars: 0.1g
fat: 10.5g 16 %
saturated fat: 1.5g 7 %
vitamin a iu: 52.2IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 1.1mg 9 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 16 %
vitamin c: 1.9mg 3 %
folate: 31.9mcg 8 %
calcium: 33.6mg 3 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 14.5mg 5 %
potassium: 141.7mg 4 %
sodium: 471mg 19 %
calories from fat: 94.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved