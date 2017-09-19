Heirloom Tomato Salad with Nectarines, Avocado, and Arugula

With farmers' markets overflowing with the most wonderful summer produce, what better way to embrace this seasonal bounty than a salad that combines fresh heirloom tomatoes, peppery arugula, white nectarines, and sliced avocado. A bright, simple vinaigrette of extra-virgin olive oil and white vinegar brings out the fresh flavors. A generous sprinkle of flaky sea salt tops it off!

By GroveProvisions

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk oil and vinegar together in a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Place the sliced tomatoes on a platter and drizzle with about half of the vinaigrette and sprinkle with a pinch of regular salt. Place half the arugula on top of the tomatoes, then add the nectarine and avocado slices. Add the balance of the arugula and gently toss ingredients with the balance of the vinaigrette. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and more pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 17.8g; sodium 20.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022