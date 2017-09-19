With farmers' markets overflowing with the most wonderful summer produce, what better way to embrace this seasonal bounty than a salad that combines fresh heirloom tomatoes, peppery arugula, white nectarines, and sliced avocado. A bright, simple vinaigrette of extra-virgin olive oil and white vinegar brings out the fresh flavors. A generous sprinkle of flaky sea salt tops it off!
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Nectarines, Avocado, and Arugula
Servings Per Recipe: 4 Calories: 232.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.1g 8 %
carbohydrates: 18.6g 6 %
dietary fiber: 7.7g 31 %
sugars: 9.3g
fat: 17.8g 28 %
saturated fat: 2.5g 13 %
vitamin a iu: 2094.1IU 42 %
niacin equivalents: 3.1mg 24 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 19 %
vitamin c: 28.8mg 48 %
folate: 115.4mcg 29 %
calcium: 89.1mg 9 %
iron: 1.4mg 8 %
magnesium: 56.7mg 20 %
potassium: 857.7mg 24 %
sodium: 20.9mg 1 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 160.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.