Keto Jalapeno Popper Chicken Casserole

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This keto jalapeno popper casserole is so good! Spicy, but oh so yummy!

By Jane Kazaryan

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 casserole
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a casserole dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels. Crumble.

  • Mix 1/2 of the bacon crumbles with 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese, jalapenos, sour cream, mayonnaise, and garlic salt. Add chicken and mix well. Pour mixture into the prepared casserole dish and spread evenly. Top with remaining bacon and cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and casserole is heated through, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 36.4g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 37.9g; cholesterol 128.2mg; sodium 754.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Nerdy Chef
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2019
This is a great base recipe to play around with. There is no way following measurements and instructions you're casserole will look like the pictures LOL. That is way more cheese than listed to get that pretty looking dish. Needed to change it quite of bit to get what I wanted but thankful for the idea and base recipe being shared, bravo! I used 4 chicken breast (2 lbs) I baked them with salt/pepper for 20 minutes at 350 or until the temp reached 165, then shredded while I cooked bacon. I used a 11 x 7 in casserole dish Next time I'll leave all of the cheese for the topping instead of mixing it in, I'll use cream cheese in place of sour cream. Make sure to drain the juice off of the jalapenos or it's to wet Read More
Helpful
(2)
SJ
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2020
Used fresh jalapenos, doubled cheese and 2 pounds of chicken. good results! Read More
Helpful
(1)
tybeerious
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2020
Fantastic! Seasoned chicken with salt, pepper and ground jalapeño pepper and set in crockpot on high for about 4 hours, then shredded, added a heaping gm tbsp of chopped garlic and set to low for an hour. Used whole pound of bacon, 2 cups cheddar and fresh jalapeños. Came out awesome! Sour cream, lettuce and salsa for condiments and all the bases were covered. Enjoyed by all! Read More
Advertisement
Stinkytoots
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2022
The family thought it was delicious, I did double the cheese but kept the recipe the same otherwise. Serving sizes are quite off, I had it set for eight servings and I would say that it was really made for three. Read More
karen
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2021
This is sooo good. I cook for two so had to significantly scale down the quantities.? I didn’t have any jalapeños so sliced 4or 5 Peperoncini peppers instead. I also added some Mateo’s salsa to the mix. (To me, this is the best salsa outside of a Mexican ?restaurant). I did not use any of the bacon fat, saw no need. Just sprinkle all the bacon on top so it stayed crisp. I cooked and shredded a single large chicken breast, it was sufficient for two. Yummy Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022