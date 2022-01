Keto Jalapeno Popper Chicken Casserole

This is a great base recipe to play around with. There is no way following measurements and instructions you're casserole will look like the pictures LOL. That is way more cheese than listed to get that pretty looking dish. Needed to change it quite of bit to get what I wanted but thankful for the idea and base recipe being shared, bravo! I used 4 chicken breast (2 lbs) I baked them with salt/pepper for 20 minutes at 350 or until the temp reached 165, then shredded while I cooked bacon. I used a 11 x 7 in casserole dish Next time I'll leave all of the cheese for the topping instead of mixing it in, I'll use cream cheese in place of sour cream. Make sure to drain the juice off of the jalapenos or it's to wet