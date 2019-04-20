Keto Jalapeno Popper Chicken Casserole
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 501
% Daily Value *
protein: 36.4g 73 %
carbohydrates: 2.1g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.4g 2 %
sugars: 0.6g
fat: 37.9g 58 %
saturated fat: 12.4g 62 %
cholesterol: 128.2mg 43 %
vitamin a iu: 711.5IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 14.1mg 109 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 25 %
vitamin c: 1.5mg 3 %
folate: 13.2mcg 3 %
calcium: 161mg 16 %
iron: 1.9mg 10 %
magnesium: 33.3mg 12 %
potassium: 306.4mg 9 %
sodium: 754.8mg 30 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 340.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
