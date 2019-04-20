Keto Jalapeno Popper Chicken Casserole

1 of 4

Rating: 4 stars This is a great base recipe to play around with. There is no way following measurements and instructions you're casserole will look like the pictures LOL. That is way more cheese than listed to get that pretty looking dish. Needed to change it quite of bit to get what I wanted but thankful for the idea and base recipe being shared, bravo! I used 4 chicken breast (2 lbs) I baked them with salt/pepper for 20 minutes at 350 or until the temp reached 165, then shredded while I cooked bacon. I used a 11 x 7 in casserole dish Next time I'll leave all of the cheese for the topping instead of mixing it in, I'll use cream cheese in place of sour cream. Make sure to drain the juice off of the jalapenos or it's to wet Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Used fresh jalapenos, doubled cheese and 2 pounds of chicken. good results! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! Seasoned chicken with salt, pepper and ground jalapeño pepper and set in crockpot on high for about 4 hours, then shredded, added a heaping gm tbsp of chopped garlic and set to low for an hour. Used whole pound of bacon, 2 cups cheddar and fresh jalapeños. Came out awesome! Sour cream, lettuce and salsa for condiments and all the bases were covered. Enjoyed by all!

Rating: 5 stars The family thought it was delicious, I did double the cheese but kept the recipe the same otherwise. Serving sizes are quite off, I had it set for eight servings and I would say that it was really made for three.