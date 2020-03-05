Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Thigh Skewers

You'll want to plan ahead with this recipe to allow the thighs to marinate long enough.

By thedailygourmet

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Teriyaki Sauce:

Directions

  • Combine water, brown sugar, soy sauce, mirin, agave, garlic, and ginger in a saucepan over medium heat. Combine tapioca flour with 2 tablespoons water in a bowl; whisk until dissolved. Add mixture to the teriyaki sauce in the saucepan.

  • Heat sauce until it thickens to your desired thickness. Add more water if sauce becomes too thick.

  • Remove sauce from heat and reserve 1/4 cup for basting. Combine remaining sauce and chicken in a bowl and refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Thread chicken strips onto skewers.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate. Grill chicken skewers on the preheated grill for 3 minutes per side, basting with reserved teriyaki sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 14g; cholesterol 79.8mg; sodium 522.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

