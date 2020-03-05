Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Thigh Skewers
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 284.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 22.7g 45 %
carbohydrates: 14.9g 5 %
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 12.1g
fat: 14g 22 %
saturated fat: 3.9g 20 %
cholesterol: 79.8mg 27 %
vitamin a iu: 143.6IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 9.1mg 70 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 12 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 7mcg 2 %
calcium: 23mg 2 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 23.1mg 8 %
potassium: 196.9mg 6 %
sodium: 522.2mg 21 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 126.2
